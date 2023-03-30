'Gidigba' hitmaker Stonebwoy has officially unveiled the album cover and track list of his fifth album

The album contains 18 songs and it features artistes from across the African continent, Jamaica, U.K such as; Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, Stormzy, among others

Asamoah Gyan, Kwesi Arthur, Beenie Man and many others have expressed excitement at the new album

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy took over the internet like a storm with the official track list and album cover of his long-awaited fifth album.

Album cover and track list of Stonebwoy's 5th album. Photo Source: @stonebwoy @ghkwaku

The 18-song album featured artistes from across the African continent and abroad.

The album is set to drop in stores and online platforms on April 28 via Def Jam Recordings. Fans and music lovers can pre-save the 5th Dimension here.

Below is a video slide of the 18 songs on the highly awaited album.

Below is the official track list of 5th Dimension by Stonebwoy

1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2. Far Away

3. More of You

4. Avawulo

5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage 6. Forget

7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future

10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis

11. Activate featuring Davido

12. My Sound featuring Shaggy

13. Apotheke with Maphorisa

14. African System

15. Where is the Love

16. Non-Stop

17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo

Ghanaians react to the official album cover and artistes featured on the 18-tracklist album

Below are comments from friends and fans of the 'More of You' hitmaker a they flood the comment section of the post with lovely emojis.

Stonebwoy makes way for fifth album, clears Instagram feed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that in a quest to make way for his fifth album, Stonebwoy cleared his Instagram feed.

He deleted all the posts as he announced that he would be releasing his fifth album in 2023.

The news got many fans and music lovers overjoyed as they wait in anticipation for the album.

