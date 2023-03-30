The death of Yul Edochie's first son Kambili came as a rude shock to Nigerians, and they're finding it hard to accept

Netizens have blamed the filmmaker for the tragic incident because of his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin

Even though the actor's last post was two days ago, his comment section has been filled with accusatory comments

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May have reportedly lost their first son Kambili.

The report via Vanguard revealed the actor’s first son was rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious.

Yul Edochie gets blamed for death of his son Photo credit: @yuledochie

The news came as a rude shock to Nigerians, and accusatory fingers have been pointed toward Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin.

Netizens blame Yul Edochie over son's death

Even though Yul's last post on Instagram was about two days before the tragic incident, angry netizens stormed the comment section of his last post.

See the post below:

fabulous_mummyy:

"Ever since wey Judy enter ur house, na calamity don dey befall you, I prayed God should protect May and his children."

amy_wealth:

"Dear Yul I hope you seek for mercy and forgiveness....Judy is no goodnews to you and your household!"

hellenarry:

"RIp to ur son. U see wat ur selfishness and unfaithfulness has cost u. I feel so sorry for May."

_247events:

"@judyaustin1 why did you kill an innocent soul ur co wife pikin."

abagbod:

"@yuledochie I hope what I'm hearing is not true, may God do what he alone knows how to do best, but if it's true, just know you brought this upon your family and God will judge you."

fashionhub2464:

"@yuledochie and that dirty thing @judyaustin1 have finally killed his first son. I know Judy will be jubilating by now. Judy it shall never be well with you and your entire generation. How can a healthy young man die like that?! There is more to this! This is the reason I hate polygamy!"

_247events:

"@judyaustin1 well done for killing first wife sonwe see ur handwork."

nna_chen:

"ANUOFIA . See what you have done to your son .may God ju***dge you. May polygamy fini*sh you, but let May's children be safe in Jesus Name Amen."

ogbujuliet:

"See what you brought upon yourself @yuledochie."

