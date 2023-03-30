FIFA World Cup honoured Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus with a video on their official Instagram account

The video comprises of the brace the talented player scored during a match between Ghana and South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Ghanaians have taken to the comment section of the post to join FIFA in celebrating the young skilled footballer

FIFA World Cup celebrated Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus with a lovely video on their verified Instagram page.

The video shows the brace Kudus scored at the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022.

The game was between South Korea and Ghana, with the latter winning the game for that day. The results ended in a 2-3 win for the Black Stars.

Kudus was awarded the Budweiser Player of the Match at the end of the game for being phenomenal on the football pitch.

Kudus, who made his first appearance at the World Cup in 2022, created an indelible mark in the minds of many Ghanaians and football lovers around the world with his outstanding performance.

Watch the video below of FIFA eulogising Mohammed Kudus.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of FIFA paying tribute to Mohammed Kudus

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have taken to the comment section of the post to express their admiration for the talented Ghanaian player as they drool over the goals he scored in the game.

Below are some of the comments from fans:

ronald_paddy1z said:

KUDUS

armaah.stanza commented:

Star boy

johnsondondada remarked:

@kudus_mohammed vamos

directorhafiz said:

@jordanayew9 what a cross.

menzgoeld commented:

@kudus_mohammed

johnsondondada stated:

What a pass from @jordanayew9

