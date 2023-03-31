Kwame Preko, the hype man of Frank Brown, popularly known as Osebo, said every word he uses in his videos with his boss is in the dictionary

He said that he does not have to think about the words before he uses them because he is inspired from within, making it easy for him to do

He used some words in his interview and explained that it was related to the type of dress he was wearing at the moment

Kwame Preko, the hype man of Ghanaian fashion icon Frank Brown also known as Osebo, said he does not struggle to use the words he uses in his videos with his boss Osebo.

He said that every word he uses in the videos is in the dictionary, and anyone who doubts him could search for the meaning in the dictionary.

Kwame also said that he has been working with his boss for some time now, and this has been their way of having fun at the workplace until it became a lovable and appreciated act for Ghanaians.

The hype man who gained more popularity during his boss Osebo's fashion challenge with Ajagurajah said he does that effortlessly because he is used to the terminologies.

Watch Osebo's hypeman Kwame Preko's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's hype man's interview

ato, annan commented:

Ajagurajah has soldiers, Osebo has a hype man

maamekwa commented:

He’s cute oooI just followed him

4evashandy_shero commented:

AGOGO FUO DIER SAA we love and cherish our elders ❤️❤️ Asante Akim Agogo ni ba

yummy_sidechick

The hype, man ...get muff ruff

Ajagurajah throws in the towel, gives up on fashion beef with Osebo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Osebo "The Zaraman" has fueled his lighthearted fashion feud with Ajagurajah, stating that he has over 640 shoes, so the spiritual leader cannot win.

The hilarious, friendly beef between the fashionista and the spiritual leader entertained many for days on social media. According to Osebo, it will not stop soon Osebo said he was glad he and Ajagurajah were able to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

