Famous fashionista Osebo The Zaraman has fueled his lighthearted fashion feud with Ajagurajah, stating that he has over 640 shoes, so the spiritual leader cannot win

The hilarious, friendly beef between the fashionista and the spiritual leader has entertained many for days on social media, and according to Osebo, it is not going to stop soon

Osebo said he was glad he and Ajagurajah were able to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian fashion icon, Osebo The Zaraman, in a Facebook Live video, once again ignited his lighthearted fashion feud with the popular spiritual leader, Ajagurajah.

The fashionista made it clear that he has over 640 shoes in his collection, which he believes is more than enough to defeat Ajagurajah in their playful fashion war.

It seems that the friendly beef between the two celebrities has taken on a life of its own on social media, with fans and followers eagerly anticipating each new instalment in the ongoing saga. Osebo's latest salvo is sure to make the beef even more interesting as he continues to assert his dominance over his worthy adversary.

Speaking to his legion of fans and followers during the Facebook Live video, Osebo could not contain his excitement at the prospect of finally settling the score with Ajagurajah.

Despite the intense competition between the two celebrities, Osebo was quick to emphasize that the feud was all in good fun.

We're just trying to make people laugh, he explained. We want to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians, and that's what we're doing.

For his part, Ajagurajah has yet to respond to Osebo's latest taunt, leaving fans on tenterhooks as they wait to see how the spiritual leader will respond.

Fans Express Excitement At Ajagurajah And Osebo's Beef

Nana Sarfo Kantanka said:

Tomorrow pls give him Kente with combat shoes paaa

Nana Sarfo Kantanka commented:

We are the Osebo family,Odefo) Ajagurajah contest us,but we respect his fashions too

Frank Amankwah said:

You are the champion boss and the best

