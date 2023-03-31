Richard Brown, also known as Osebo, said he has a way to beat Ghanaian millionaire and real estate mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar

He said that Cheddar is a much bigger opponent because he understands fashion and has money to fund the fashion beef if it happens

He added that he is ever ready to challenge him to a fashion beef if Cheddar accepts the challenge, but he has a pending strategy for him

Ghanaian fashion enthusiast Osebo said he has a way of beating Cheddar if he accepts the fashion beef challenge thrown before him.

In an interview with Sammykaymedia, Osebo said that he has been waiting for a reply from Cheddar to commence the fashion beef. However, he said that he is careful about this particular challenge because Cheddar is a millionaire who is capable of funding the fashion beef.

Osebo said he knows how to beat Cheddar in their fashion beef if he accepts it Photo source: @osebo_thezaraman @iamfreedom

Osebo feels it is easier to beat Cheddar because even though he is rich and has a great fashion sense, he would be able to take him to another dimension of fashion that would be difficult for him to keep up.

For the exact strategies, Osebo said he would not leave it all out there until the millionaire has accepted the fashion challenge.

Watch the video of Osebo's interview with Sammykaymedia below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's comments about his beef with Cheddar

boatengameyaw1news commented:

Sammy, this de3

djnaycha commented:

Abeg.. he should stay Inna en lane..

yummy_sidechick commented:

The hype man ...get muff ruff

