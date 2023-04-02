Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee received surprising birthday presents from Despite Media on Saturday, April 1

The United Showbiz host celebrated the sweet moments with movie stars Jackie Appiah and James Gardiner and other personalities

The videos of the cute scenes captivated the hearts of internet users, who flocked to the comments sections of UTV's posts to wish MzGee well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with a message of gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

MzGee's message of gratitude

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

MzGee celebrates surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah, others on UTV. Photo source: iammzgee/utvghana.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''He has shown me mercy! He’s been my shield and very present help in times of need. God has lifted my head and given me double honour instead of shame!

''This is the beginning of my next 365 days of extreme favour and gargantuan blessings,'' MzGee wrote on Instagram.

The media personality received a birthday surprise from Despite Media, including the United Showbiz team, late in the day in the presence of her movie personalities Jackie Appiah and James Gardiner during the televised show.

Kwame A Plus and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, who are regular pundits on the United Showbiz, were also present to share in the joy of MzGee.

The videos of the adorable moments warmed the hearts of netizens who wished MzGee well.

Watch the clips below:

Fans wish MzGee well

Srahafua710 commented:

You are blessed, dear. Keep it up ❤️Happy birthday to you. May the Almighty God richly bless your new age.

Afya Akoma posted:

A plus was the surprised one.

Ashez Curtis commented:

The guy behind was the one surprise tho.

Maasam posted:

Happy birthday, dear. Live long.

Naamansah reacted:

Aww, happy birthday, queen.

John Mahama celebrates Lordina's 60th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama wrote a heartfelt message to honor his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama, on her 60th birthday.

He expressed his gratitude to Lordina for her unwavering support during his good and terrible moments.

According to the former president, they navigated the choppy waters together throughout the difficult times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh