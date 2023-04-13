A pretty University of Ghana student with the TikTok name Laura Sam has exhibited her alluring dance moves in a video on her platform

A beautiful University of Ghana student named Laura Sam on TikTok has celebrated her slender figure by sharing a video of herself dancing.

The exciting clips highlight her alluring stature in the outfits as she danced to Yahyuppiyah by DJ Uncle Waffles and record-producer Tony Duardo

Legon student lady delivers confidence

Laura demonstrated confidence by showcasing her slender frame in the footage, receiving compliments from her followers.

Legon student exhibits dance moves. Photo credit: Lauraaa.sam.

Source: TikTok

The cheerful lady flaunted her natural body and simple sartorial selection while beaming for the camera.

The adorable footage had gained over 8,000 views and more than 20 comments, with many sharing varied opinions at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Laura's video

NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE said:

Last last nah me go marry am.

mamaba598 commented:

Role model.

lykerz03 asked:

Hello Laureen, can we be friends .

Andrew Ntiri said:

I am signing you up and training you as my runway model.

tsiekustone asked:

Are you in Legon?

Lauraaa.sam · Creator replied:

Yeah.

WE LOVE RONITA♥️ commented:

You're so pretty ❤️

Lauraaa.sam · Creator reacted:

Thank you!

Princess O said:

Shake it for us.

Ygee Clef posted:

Hey, I'm a filmmaker, and I'm working on a youth web series. You'd be perfect for one of the roles, so I'm reaching out to see if you're interested.

