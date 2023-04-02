Videos of Christian Atsu's second son displaying his incredible football skills on the football pitch have surfaced online

His mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared the adorable video of him dribbling through some defenders on the other team and scoring a goal

The mother captioned the video hailing her talented son as he takes over from his late father

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Videos of Christian Atsu's second-born child displaying his phenomenal football skills on the pitch have surfaced on social media.

Christian Atsu and his adorable sons. Photo Source: @claireuk_ @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

His mother, Marie-Claire Rupio took to her Instagram stories to share the cute video of the talented young footballer displaying his passion for the game on the pitch.

In one video, the boy was captured dribbling through a team of players from the other team as they tried to take the ball from him.

He succeeded and managed to score a goal for his team. What made the goal remarkable was the force and energy he put into making sure the ball went into the net.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The little is indeed taking over from his father as he displays incredible talent on the pitch.

Watch the videos of his goal below.

Photo of Christian Atsu's son winning cup pops up

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Christian Atsu's first son won a football cup for his team at the Pro Motiv8 Tournament in Washington.

The trophy had a similar design to that of the official FIFA World Cup.

His mother, Marie-Claire, mentioned that Joshua would make his late father proud, given this great accomplishment in his football career.

Chelsea auctions worn jerseys, raises over GH¢200k to finish Atsu's schoolg

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Christian Atsu's former club, Chelsea FC, had auctioned old jerseys of their players to raise funds to complete Christian Atsu's school.

Chelsea announced on their social media channels and their website that they have teamed up with Match Worn Shirt to auction off the jerseys and boots that their players wear.

Ghanaians have reacted to the gesture as they caution the club against entrusting the funds in the care of someone from the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh