Christian Atsu's former club, Chelsea FC, has issued a statement announcing the auction of jerseys and other items worn by players during their game between Everton

The club stated that the intention of the auction is to raise funds to support the completion of the late footballer's school project

Ghanaians have reacted to the gesture as they advised the club on how the funds should be managed in the country once the bid was over

Christian Atsu's former club Chelsea FC has started an auction to raise funds to support the late footballer's dream of constructing a school building in Ghana.

In an official announcement on their social media pages, Chelsea noted that they have partnered with Match Worn Shirt to auction jerseys and boots worn by their players.

These items, they said, were worn by players during the game between Chelsea and Everton, both former clubs of Atsu, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The teams faced off in the Premier League, ending 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea added that the items also include signed shirts from all the squad, as well as a variety of items from club legends.

Currently, the player with the highest bid is João Félix, with over €2,326 (GH₵ 30,874.42 with the current exchange rate on Google).

Christian Atsu's bid for his jersey currently has over €190 (GH₵ 2521.99 with the current exchange rate on Google). The team has raised over €15,581 (GH₵ 206,876.74 using Google's current exchange rate) so far.

Find out more details about the bid below.

In a statement issued by the club, they wrote:

"Money raised will be going to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Christian was an ambassador, and it will fund the completion of the school they had started building in his native Ghana,” the club announced.

They added that the auction, which started on March 19, 2023, would run until 2pm on April 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wrote some kind words about the late footballer. He wrote:

"This initiative allows us to celebrate the life of Christian, an individual who was well-loved within the club and someone we deeply miss. Christian's wonderful personality shone through the times we shared together and any contribution to the shirt auction will offer valuable support towards the legacy he leaves behind.”

Ghanaians react to the bid by Chelsea to raise funds to support Atsu's school

@Arthurockgh:

Please, you folks should personally supervise the project from start to finish. If the money is more than enough, use it to finish his other projects. Our government is very busy with other buildings like the National Cathedral, don't give them the money or else it will delay.

@Fvckn_Coins:

If you make a mistake and give the money to any of the authorities in Ghana, y’all doomed, I’d advise you to monitor the project yourself.

@RealNKA:

Don't give it to the Ghana FA too, that FA will share it among themselves. Please supervise this yourself from start to finish. I'm a Real Madrid fan, but you've earned my respect big time, I will support you in 1 of 2 legs. Don't give it to the Ghana FA, please I beg you @ChelseaFC

@fbaby5555:

Such a good initiative. The Atsu family & the orphans will be very happy.

@EphraimsWilliam:

If you had respect for him, kindly auction a 2023 champions league winners shirt.

