Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo visited Paris and was welcomed by award-winning blogger Zionfelix

The actor walked like a big man with his hands in his pocket at the airport and his luggage being carried by Zionfelix and his crew members

Fans reacted to the video of the actor at the Paris airport and said he looks tall whenever he travels out of the country

Ghanaian Kumawood actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, visited Paris for a short term and was welcomed by his friend and award-winning blogger, Zionfelix.

Dabo, stunning in an expensive sneaker and winter coat, had his hands in his pocket, walking like a big man while his luggage was being conveyed by Zionfelix and his crew.

Yaw Dabo looking different in this picture with blogger Zionfelix in Paris Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @samuel_dabo

Dabo has worked hard to gain popularity in both the movie and football industries. His love and dedication to the sport is seen through his creation of a football team and his interactions with the players of the Black Stars.

To some fans who were happy to see the actor in Paris, he looked different whenever he left Ghana for overseas. Some fans felt he looked nicer and taller, and that, his overseas travels would greatly help him.

Watch a video of Yaw Dabo at the Paris airport below:

Some fans commented on Yaw Dabo's travel to Paris

leopounds commented:

By the Grace of God, u are becoming tall since u started to travel abroad

nardia_gh commented:

Ah Zion, u don’t no how to dress koraaaaa

wetzel4724 commented:

Paris nso wo dye woti dabo

Yaw Dabo gets Inaki Wiliams and other Black Stars players to support his football team

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo set the internet ablaze after he shared a video of Inaki Williams struggling to pronounce the name of his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

The video was captured inside the camp of the Black Stars as they prepared to play their game in the AFCON qualifiers. Many people laughed hard at Inaki Williams' video as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis. However, his statement, as well as that of the other players, was to urge Ghanaians to keep supporting his soccer academy.

