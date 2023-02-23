Joshua Atsupie, the first child and son of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, won a football tournament

His mother took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of him flaunting the trophy and gold medal he won

She shared how proud she was of him and how he would continue his father's legacy

Marie-Claire Rupio, the gorgeous wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has shared a photo of her son, Joshua Atsupie, holding a trophy similar in design to the FIFA World Cup.

Christian Atsu and his adorable family. Photo Source: @claireuk_ and Getty Images

The young budding footballer plays for the Under 9 division of the football club called Team Gosforth.

After a competitive final in the Pro Motiv8 Tournament in Washington, Joshua Atsupie and his team took home the trophy.

His mother was so happy that she took to her Instagram stories to share the memorable moment.

Considering this incredible milestone in his football career, Marie-Claire hinted that Joshua would make his late father proud.

She captioned the post saying,

"Will make his dad proud."

She then added the crying emoji at the end of the message to signify that she was still in mourning.

Below is an old photo of Atsu's son radiating with smiles.

Below is a photo of Atsu's son and his teammates.

