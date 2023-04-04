A lady who looks like TikTok star Hajia Bintu has gone viral after a video of her emerged on social media

The young lady looked very identical to the TikTok star as she shared similar facial features with her

Many pointed out that she did look like Bintu. However, the only thing that was missing was the curves

A lady has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to popular TikTok star Hajia Bintu. The young lady, whose identity is yet to be revealed, caused quite a stir online due to how strikingly similar her facial features were to the curvy social media influencer, Hajia Bintu.

Pictures of lady who looks like Hajia Bintu Photo Source: richtarik6

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the lady effortlessly flaunting her looks for the camera while sporting a stylish pink outfit.

Her mesmerising eyes, perfect nose and full lips bear an uncanny resemblance to those of Hajia Bintu, who has been making waves on TikTok with her sultry dance moves and curvaceous figure.

While many social media users were quick to point out the striking similarities between the two ladies, some noted that the only thing missing was Hajia Bintu's signature curves. However, this did not stop the lady from turning heads with her stunning looks, leaving many wondering if she could be a long-lost twin of the TikTok star.

Hajia Bintu Look Alike Sparks Reactions

Hajia_Lordknws said:

I was like yho that’s her den my eyes went down and I was like Owhkkkk she’s not the one ,they really lookalike

Akushika commented:

The trumu is not trumuing a bit resemblance tho

Nanahenemaa wrote:

This hajia tubin she looks like we tho

user1301615778795 commented:

I thought it was her until I saw the “Bin” was out from the “tu

armah golden reacted:

real but the nyash is not nyashing:

