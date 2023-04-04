Ghanaian YouTuber Akabenezer took over the internet with trending photos with a costume concept similar to that in the 2006 multiple award-winning movie, Apocalypto

He had his nose pierced at the septum with a large material, wore large dangling earrings and made funny faces in the pictures

The photos have caused a stir online as some claim he has taken comedy to a whole new level

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comedian Akabenezer aka Dr Likee caused a stir online after he dropped pictures wearing a costume similar to that of the characters in the 2006 multiple award-winning movie, Apocalypto.

Dr Likee dresses like Apocalypto movie characters in upcoming skit. Photo Source: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

The costume which he wore for an upcoming skit saw the famous Ghanaian YouTuber with piercings along the septum of his nose.

The piercing was done with a large material that was long enough to cover both ends of his nose.

Dr Likee wore dangling earrings too. The top half of the earrings were oval in shape, with holes created in them to add texture. The bottom half had a thread that was tied and sealed with wooden beads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He covered his head with a black hat made out of the same African print cloth as his attire.

What made the pictures captivating were the funny facial expressions he made.

Below are more pictures of Dr Likee's strange costume.

Ghanaians react to the pictures

nanayaw.jr1 asked:

Your third picture. The guy with big belly is that @ajagurajah_official?

ayel_musik said:

I cannot wait

joven._l asked:

Who take this role give you???

@OhenebaZhigi dropped a new name for him:

Apokabenezer

@KHyghest commented:

Watch out for my Aka Ebenezer

@Niinoi691 remarked:

From comedy to reality

@t_line4 also gave him new nicknames:

Apocalyto vrs AkaKalyppo

@MistaEazi stated:

This guy is really serious about his jokes

Dr Likee set to collaborate with Daddy Lumba, beautiful photos emerge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ras Nene and legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, teased fans about a forthcoming collaboration.

Dr. Likee released lovely images on his verified Instagram page, with both of them looking wonderful in their attire.

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about the long-awaited project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh