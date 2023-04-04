Ghanaian award-winning female artiste, Eno Barony said she had always wanted to be a journalist but unfortunately, she ended up doing music

Ghanaian award-winning female rapper Eno Barony said she had always had a passion for journalism.

She said that growing up, all she wanted to be was a successful journalist in Ghana. The eloquent and talented rapper said that she was praised for her rapping skills in school.

Eno said that in her days in junior high and senior high school, she would rap for her colleagues and earn their applauds.

She added that they recognised her talent and would tell her that she would be a great rapper and that, she should take her music career seriously.

Even though passionate about journalism, she was compelled to do music and she thrived with rap music. Eno said that she was granted an opportunity to host a show on Adom FM for a year and did very well during her time there.

The artiste shocked her interviewers on TV3 after she was asked to act as a presenter on live TV.

