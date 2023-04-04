Stephanie Benson said she went through a terrifying stage during a surgical procedure to remove her mammary glands

The actress said that the surgery lasted for a long time and she was not sure she could survive

She said that several hours were spent on her as the medical procedure needed to be corrected at some point, totalling about 40 hours of surgery

US-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson and sister of legendary musician, Akosua Agyapong, said that she was terrified at some point in her life due to cancer.

The artiste said that she was diagnosed with cancer in her mammary glands and had to undergo some surgeries to save her life.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news, Stephanie spoke on TV3's Today's Woman and said that during the medical procedures, she encountered a lot of challenges. Stephanie said that a total of over 40 hours were spent on her during one surgery alone.

And the reason was that, she had several complications during the surgery that needed to be corrected.

She said that at some point after the surgery, her heart was failing and had to be brought back quickly by the doctors.

Stephanie said that she had to overcome most of her post-surgery complications through exercises. And even though she has struggled through her cancer and the surgeries that came with it, she has buried them in her smiles.

The musician encouraged women to pay attention to their bodies and take advantage of the good things that healthy life and exercise can present one with.

Watch Stephanie Benson's interview below.

