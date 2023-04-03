Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony explained that she deserved to be nominated for the Best Rap performance category in the upcoming VGMA awards

She said that her songs had more stream numbers than four out of the five nominees for the Best Rap Performance category

The artiste was pained and disappointed in the decision to exclude her from the category when she worked hard and had her song trending nationwide

Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony is disappointed in VGMA for not including her name in the nominees for the Best Rap Performance category in the 23rd VGMA awards.

Speaking on Movement TV, she said that aside from Medikal, her song had more stream numbers and performed better than four of the nominees for the awards in the category.

According to her, she had more streams than Teephlow, Strongman Burner, Lyrical Joe and Amerado.

She said that the category awards rappers based on their stream numbers and other factors which she fitted perfectly, yet was not given the opportunity to compete with her colleagues.

Eno also recounted periods when there were more than five nominees for the category she should have been nominated for, making it possible for Charter House, the organisers of the program to include her in the award scheme.

She said she had no issue with her fellow artistes because they did well and had their songs performing quite well too. However, she deserved the nomination since her song performed better and had more streams.

Watch the video of Eno Barony's interview about the VGMA nominations on Movement TV below

