Two lookalikes of famous Ghanaian footballer Thomas Teye Partey met their 'twin' in Kumasi

A video of the disappointed young men not being able to get close to Partey has caused a frenzy on social media

Ghanaians are confused as to how there are two lookalikes of the Black Stars midfielder

Two lookalikes of Arsenal FC central midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, were spotted trying to meet their idol.

The professional footballer, who also plays for the Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars was confused as he spotted the two young men.

Thomas Partey meets his lookalike In Kumasi. Photo Source: Gideon Mensah on Snapchat @gideonmensah_14

The video was captured by Partey's fellow Black Stars player Gideon Mensah and shared on his official Snapchat stories, @gideonmensah_14.

In the video, the two young men wandered around the official bus of the Black Stars as they tried to meet the footballer.

Unfortunately for them, Partey rushed to his seat when Gideon Mensah drew his attention to the young men who happened to share a striking resemblance with him.

Dressed in Arsenal jerseys, the young men looked disappointed as Partey failed to get off the bus to meet them.

Watch the video of Thomas Partey meeting his lookalikes in Kumasi.

Ghanaians react to viral video of Thomas Partey meeting his lookalikes

b_ryt_4eva said:

SLIGHTLY USED THOMAS PARTEY … he’s wearing Arsenal jersey too

kusijonathan remarked:

Partey low budget....Partey bend down boutique, Partey itel 2170....Partey infinix 1998 model, Partey Kubey party....Partey Tarzan....Partey choofi....Partey Schwarzneiger....Partey Glo network....Partey Kade Hotspurs.....Partey dome Market.....Partey dubai foos bail.....Partey core maths.....Partey Abokyii

kofi__official said:

His brothers stopped by

gracey_field remarked:

Ah charle low budget partey

papajayfitness said:

Three thomas parteys

emmanuel481 stated:

Too many replicas

spiritlamar_ remarked:

Unless u never become famous..u go see ur u look alike fast..

miss.mantebea commented:

The one rubbing his stomach sells Pure water sachet in Aboboyaa in my area at Kasoa, and what annoys me is they call him Partey hereMeanwhile, Thomas Partey is nicer than this boy

