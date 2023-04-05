Nana Aba Anamoah recently had dinner with Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey and shared a video of their night out on her Twitter page

A Twitter troll quoted the tweet, sarcastically asking Nana Aba if she got home safely, to which she sarcastically replied, saying she feels safe around Partey

Her response sparked funny reactions as many folks felt it was the perfect reply to what they described as an "unnecessary question"

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently had a delightful dinner with Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey, and she shared a video of their night out on her Twitter page.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey Photo Source: thomaspartey5, thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

In the video, the duo could be seen enjoying their meal and having a great time together. Nana Aba Anamoah, who is known for her love for football and Manchester United, appeared to be thrilled to spend time with the Ghanaian midfielder. The adorable pair engaged in funny banter as Partey threw friendly shots at United fans.

However, a Twitter troll quoted the tweet and sarcastically asked Nana Aba if she got home safely after the dinner with Thomas Partey. The troll's comment did not sit well with Nana Aba who replied sarcastically, saying:

Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He’s a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her response sparked funny reactions from many social media users who praised her for handling the situation perfectly. Several Twitter users described the troll's question as unnecessary and applauded Nana Aba's perfect reply.

Nana Aba has an interesting history with Twitter trolls and social media trolls in general. She previously went off on a Twitter troll and opened up about it.

Nana Aba Sparks Funny Reactions

flozay_classics reacted:

See how he just disgrace him and his family

Don_reggierules commented:

The best reply I have ever read in many years...you served him cold and he needs a radiator now to keep warm!!!!!

KobinaHayDad wrote:

The vawulence is directly proportional to the question... Abeg increase the fuel...

Nana Aba Anamoah Hangs Out With Thomas Partey And Gets Teased By The Player

In another story, Ghanaian journalist and general manager of GhOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah was seen hanging out with Black Stars and Arsenal player, Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey mimicked her words each time she said something to him, making her burst into laughter.

The Arsenal star also mocked her over her team, Manchester United's loss in their last premier league competition game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh