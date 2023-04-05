Photos of Medikal looking dapper in all-pink and flaunting his exquisite fashion sense have surfaced online

He shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page as he flaunted his luxury black Range Rover

Many of his followers and friends have bestowed birthday blessings and wishes on him

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal turned 29 on April 5, 2023, and he shared gorgeous pictures on his verified Instagram page, @amgmedikal.

Medikal marks his 29th birthday in pink attire. Photo Source: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Details of Medikal's birthday outfit

The talented rapper was dressed in all-pink as he posed with his luxury black Range Rover.

He rocked a long-sleeved shirt and paired it with a pair of trousers.

He completed his look with black shoes and accessorised with a star-studded necklace cross emblem and dark sunglasses.

The father of one had his hair neatly styled with the sides and back trimmed and the top middle section of his head braided into two cornrows.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

29 and grateful

See the gorgeous birthday photos of Medikal below.

Ghanaians and fans around the world celebrate Medikal

Below are fans, celebrity friends of Medikal, and many others celebrating the 'Omo Ada' hitmaker as he turned 29.

ghhyper1 said:

Happy Birthday bro

nanamercykesewaa said:

Glorious Birthday Dear

lisaquama stated:

God continue to bless you Amg❤️

lasmidofficial1 commented:

God’s speed on you King MKD

ashibotogh_ said:

HAVE A BLESSED ONE CHAIRMAN,GREATNESS ❤️

mrdrewofficial remarked:

More life my g

_lyricaljoe remarked:

Happy birthday don

officialkyekyeku commented:

Happy birthday highest ❤️

bisakdei sqaid said:

Happy birthday chairman

trapper_boys1 said:

Happy Birthday Father❤️

bombomarley_ said:

Blessings In Abundance

kecheglobal remarked:

Bless u bless u bless u our gee

Photos and videos of Medikal's sister graduating from University of Ghana emerge online

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Medikal's sister graduated from the University of Ghana on March 22, 2023.

She graduated with a Second Class Upper, and her mother and brother were so proud of her that they looked happy in the videos and photos that popped up online.

Many people congratulated the brilliant young lady on reaching another milestone in her educational life.

Source: YEN.com.gh