Medikal @29: Ghanaian Rapper Marks Birthday With Photos Looking Dapper In Hot Pink Attire
- Photos of Medikal looking dapper in all-pink and flaunting his exquisite fashion sense have surfaced online
- He shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page as he flaunted his luxury black Range Rover
- Many of his followers and friends have bestowed birthday blessings and wishes on him
Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal turned 29 on April 5, 2023, and he shared gorgeous pictures on his verified Instagram page, @amgmedikal.
Details of Medikal's birthday outfit
The talented rapper was dressed in all-pink as he posed with his luxury black Range Rover.
He rocked a long-sleeved shirt and paired it with a pair of trousers.
He completed his look with black shoes and accessorised with a star-studded necklace cross emblem and dark sunglasses.
Fella Makafui drops a touching message for Medikal as he turns 29: "There's no one I'd rather have by my side"
The father of one had his hair neatly styled with the sides and back trimmed and the top middle section of his head braided into two cornrows.
Captioning the post, he wrote:
29 and grateful
See the gorgeous birthday photos of Medikal below.
Ghanaians and fans around the world celebrate Medikal
Below are fans, celebrity friends of Medikal, and many others celebrating the 'Omo Ada' hitmaker as he turned 29.
ghhyper1 said:
Happy Birthday bro
nanamercykesewaa said:
Glorious Birthday Dear
lisaquama stated:
God continue to bless you Amg❤️
lasmidofficial1 commented:
God’s speed on you King MKD
ashibotogh_ said:
HAVE A BLESSED ONE CHAIRMAN,GREATNESS ❤️
mrdrewofficial remarked:
More life my g
_lyricaljoe remarked:
Happy birthday don
officialkyekyeku commented:
Happy birthday highest ❤️
bisakdei sqaid said:
Happy birthday chairman
trapper_boys1 said:
Happy Birthday Father❤️
bombomarley_ said:
Blessings In Abundance
kecheglobal remarked:
Bless u bless u bless u our gee
