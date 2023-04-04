Wife of Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, threw a beautiful surprise birthday party for popular twin photographers, Twinsdntbeg, in her office

She surprised them with two lovely cakes, and later on wined and dined together with other employees who work in her office

More birthday wishes continue to pour in for the talented twin photographers as they grow a year older

Second lady of the Republic of Ghana Samira Bawumia surprised famous Ghanaian twin photographers Twinsdntbeg on April 3, 2023, as they marked their birthday.

Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia celebrates twin photographers on their birthday. Photo Source: @twinsdntbeg

Celebrating in her office, she surprised them with two beautifully handcrafted cakes.

One of the cakes had pictures of the talented young men plastered around it. To top it all, a 3D camera was placed on the top and beside it had a card saying 'Happy Birthday'.

The other birthday cake was much simpler. It was garnished with blue and white balls and beside it had the same card as the first cake.

In a video that was shared on the Instagram page of the twins, Samira Bawumia, together with other employees who work in her office were captured singing the Happy Birthday song.

They made merry, ate and drunk as they celebrated the special day of the young men.

Below is a video of the Second Lady of Ghana celebrating with the twin photographers.

Below are pictures from the celebration.

Ghanaians celebrate Twinsdntbeg with lovely birthday wishes

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to you my favourite people More blessings from above ❤❤

sophyaiida commented:

You guys are blessed and highly favored ♥️

mzveegh said:

Happy birthday guys!

pmreigns_ remarked:

Happy birthday my champs

ameyaw112 said:

Happy birthday guys

orijinculture stated:

Happy birthday my guys. Stay blessed and continue to inspire.

kabutey remarked:

It was the male friends cake for me @cakeaholics_gh you do all

prayetietia said:

Happy earth day brothers

