COP Kofi Boakye has retired from the Ghana Police Service after turning 60 years old on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

He celebrated his birthday and retirement with family and friends including Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other moguls

Videos from Kofi Boakye's birthday party have popped up showing many lovely moments on the day

Renowned police chief COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has turned 60 years old and has celebrated in a grand style.

The 60th birthday party, held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, doubled as the pulling-out ceremony of COP Boakye from the Ghana Police Service. Peace FM's Kwame Sefa Kayi announced his retirement on radio earlier.

The birthday and pull-out ceremony turned out to be a conglomeration of some of Ghana's most prominent people.

Among those who celebrated Kofi Boakye's milestone age and retirement with him were businessmen Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Ibrahim Mahama.

Others included Reverend Obofour, Diana Asamoah, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD), and the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who decorated COP Boakye with medals.

Below are some videos from the big birthday bash as sighted on UTV Ghana's official Instagram page.

1. COP Kofi Boakye dressed in his full police regalia:

2. IGP George Dampare decorates Kofi Boakye:

3. Ofori Sarpong, Despite, and others shaking Kofi Boakye's hands:

4. Other friends of Kofi Boakye take turns to greet him:

5. Reverend Obofour arrived at Kofi Boakye's party with some swag:

6. Diana Asamoah's style for Kofi Boakye's birthday party was on point:

7. KKD arrived and interacted with Despite and others

8. KOD was also present to celebrate with Kofi Boakye:

9. Ibrahim Mahama interacts with Despite at Kofi Boakye's party:

