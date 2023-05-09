Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Kissi Debrah was among the fashionable personalities at the 2023 VGMA

Father-of-two beautiful children, Zionfelix wore a customised and colourful suit for the red carpet event

The good-looking 40-year-old husband of Victoria Lebene, popularly known as Nkonkonsa stole the spotlight in a green ensemble

Famous celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST) graduate, looked fashionable at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in a striped shirt and black trousers.

Ghanaian bloggers Ameyaw Debrah, Zionfelix and Nkonkonsa slay at the 2023 VGMA. Photo credit: @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Ameyaw TV completed his look with black loafers as he joined Zionfelix and Nkonkonsa to present an award.

Zionfelix turns heads in a beautiful suit

Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, looked dashing in an orange suit. The father-of-two revealed in an interview that he bought the tailor-made suit two years ago and got the sneakers from a shop in Germany.

Nkonkonsa looks classy in a green two-piece outfit

Ghanaian blogger and entertainment journalist Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly called Nkonkonsa, looked elegant in a green long-sleeve shirt and shiny collar. He paired it with matching silk trousers and trendy footwear.

Some Twitter users have commented on a post by YouTuber Wode Maya

Some online users have shared mixed reactions about the dapper looks of Ghanaian bloggers Ameyaw Debrah, Zionfelix and Nkonkonsa at the 2023 VGMA.

crème de la crème said:

The guy in the middle who can’t even spell his name? It’s hard oo!

Kumerica Mr Otua commented:

Drip on drip

BankuVillain said:

Different colours, one people vibes

Asante_ny Gooner stated:

Zion Felix de3 oh daabi as3 carrot

Ghetto Prophet stated:

What shoe is Zionfelix wearing? Iii? Akoa ajon

Charles said:

Zion and his shoes, who kwraa be your shoe plug?

Evans Kofi Bentil stated:

Zion is wearing orange. I mean orange fruit, not an orange colour

bidwell decking said:

The guy with short sleeves dey rush too much

