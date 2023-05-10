24VGMA Best Hiplife Artiste Kofi Kinaata reacted to a snippet of Yaw Dabo's viral vox pop interview in Spain

This comes after the Kumawood actor was interviewd by one Spanish journalist, Javier Estepa, about his thoughts on the Real Madrid And Manchester City game

Hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on the video have emerged under Kofi Kinaata's tweet as many join him in laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rapper Kofi Kinaata reacted to the viral video of Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo's captivating analysis on the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City to a media house in Spain called Marca.

Kofi Kinaata reacts to Yaw Dabo's viral video. Image Credit: @kofikinaatagh @samual_dabo @marca

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata reacts to Yaw Dabo's viral video

Kofi Kinaata, reacted to a snippet of Yaw Dabo's viral video where he disclosed that he was 24 years after the Spanish interviewer, Javier Estepa, was surprised by his confidence and eloquence.

Commenting on the video, the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker called out the nickname of the Kumawood actor, Adwen Kese.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The name, when translated from Twi to English, means great mind.

The Fante rapper added three laughing emojis to show how Dabo's vox pop interview cracked him up.

Yaw Dabo aka Adwen Kese

Below is Kofi Kinaata's reaction to Yaw Dabo's viral video.

Ghanaians join Kofi Kinaata in reacting to the video

Many people have joined Kofi Kinaata in reacting to Yaw Dabo's viral video as they shared how the video made them laugh.

See selected comments below:

@_MukadasMaestro said:

Focus on the white lady at the back. By now she say “aww this small boy” she doesn’t know ebi ein Fada ein mate he dey stand there

@emman62510592 stated:

He said 24 to the white man or he did not understand the question? but when he come to Ghana is more than that ooooo

@SHOCKBOYZ7 said:

I can’t laugh less oo

@owl_kojoampofo remarked:

You saw the way he paused to give his age

@StonebwoyKwaku stated:

Eeiii Dabo says he 24yrs Eeii

Yaw Dabo goes viral in Spain after Marca TV interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo went viral after he gave a splendid account of the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The interview took place on the night of May 9, 2023, when Dabo shared his view on why Real Madrid was a better team than Manchester City.

How he expressed himself in the video, trying his best to speak English eloquently, has cracked many ribs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh