Ahuofe Patri expressed her unending love for Kalybos in a recent interview on Nana Romeo's show on Accra FM

She stated that she loves him dearly and disclosed that he bought her an iPhone 14 Pro Max for her birthday

Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they urge Kalybos to ask for her hand in marriage

Actress Ahuofe Patri's face lit up with a big smile the moment she started to talk about the affection she has for comedian Kalybos.

In a recent interview on Accra FM, host Nana Romeo asked her whom she would love to spend the rest of her life with if the world was empty, and God told her to choose one person to stay with, be it dead or alive.

Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos look lovely in the photos. Photo Source: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman @kalybos1

She stated that if God had given her a chance, she would have loved to spend the rest of her life with her late mother. However, she stated that if the person were alive, it would be Kalybos.

She stated that she loved Kalybos very much and disclosed that he got her an iPhone 14 Pro Max for her birthday.

Nana Romeo then thanked the famous Ghanaian comedian for the kind gesture and bestowed God's blessings upon his life.

Watch a snippet of Ahuofe Patri's interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Ahuofe Patri talking about her love for Kalybos

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

God richly bless him

efia_sikane remarked:

I love her honesty❤️

yves_scent_city stated:

Kaly thank you ooo

kosuaa commented:

Please marry our sister already @kalybos1 every video I watch, she mentions you. Soulmates.

roberto_marha said:

They like each other

brahadams remarked:

I really like their friendship ❤️

wages._5 said:

man do all❤️❤️

sweet_and_tight commented:

Real friend ❤️

enter_pol1 said:

Her smile tells you how much she’s into @kalybos1 . We are waiting for the marriage invitation y’all.

