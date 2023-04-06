Eno Barony has showered unending praises on Mzbel during her BBC Africa documentary

She stated that Mzbel is the grandmother of rap music if she she was the mother of rap. She also spoke about how her body image affected her when she joined the music industry

Lydia Forson and many others have taken over the comment section in commending Eno Barony

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony eulogised veteran Ghanaian rapper and singer Mzbel in a recent BBC Africa documentary.

In the video snippet from the documentary that surfaced online, she stated that she looked up to Mzbel when she was little girl.

Eno Barony (right) and Mzbel (left) look lovely in photos. Photo Source: @mzbeldaily @eno_barony

She explained that her name Eno means mother in Twi, and someway somehow, that translated into her being the mother of rap when she ventured into music.

"If I'm the mother of rap, Mzbel is the like the grandmother," she said.

She shared that Mzbel was a great inspiration to many young ladies when growing up such that everyone wanted to dress like her.

Sharing more details into the outfits Mzbel wore which became a trend, she said that it was a pleated short skirt and crop top and a little jungle bag.

The 'Only Jah' hitmaker stated that Mzbel's songs were the number one songs in the country, with every event or street partying to her songs.

She also highlighted how her body image affected her when she joined the music industry. She stated that people would question how she looked and advise her to lose weight.

"When I came into the music scene, I never saw girls my size. Most of the girls I was seeing were, let me say, skinnier," she said in the documentary.

Watch a snippet of the documentary below.

Lydia Forson and other Ghanaians commend Eno Barony on BBC Africa documentary

Mzbel debunks rumours about an alleged feud between Nana Tonardo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mzbel cleared out the rumours during a Facebook Live session on her official account.

In the video, she addressed recent rumours circulating the media about her alleged fallout with her best friend Nana Tonardo.

According to her, there is no bad blood between them, as she explained what might have triggered fans to react the way they did.

