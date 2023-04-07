Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared a video of herself and her family dancing in the United States, drawing some reactions from the public

She danced on a 360 photo booth machine with her husband Frank and children, with the popular "New York' song by Alicia Keys playing in the background

Fans of the actress reacted to the video and applauded her for building a nice and happy family with her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boaky was seen in a video shared on social media dancing and having a fun time with her family in the US. The actress and her family members looked excited in the trending Instagram video.

Tracey, her husband Frank, her nanny and her children were spotted at a 360 photo booth in New York, while American singer Alicia Keys' popular New York song played in the background.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was seen dancing with her husband, kids and nanny in trending videos Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey said in the post's caption that she was proud and blessed to have the family she had and the happiness God had given her throughout her life.

Stressing that she did not deserve such favour, the actress also thanked God for blessing her and her husband with their son. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What did I do to deserve such a huge Blessing from you, Lord, You Blessed me with my Handsome God-fearing husband, @frank_badu_ntiamoah and our beautiful children, @kwaku_danso_yahaya and @nana_akua_nhyira_,, with our blessed nanny. On top of it, you blessed us with the most handsome baby boy @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah. We know you’re not done with us yet , Such Huge Blessings only comes to good people with genuine heart .THANK YOU, FATHER LORD.

Watch the video of Tracey Boakye and her family dancing below

Tracey Boakye flaunts the American passport of her newly born baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Tracey Boakye had secured an American passport for her newborn son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, and flaunted it on her Instagram story.

The beautiful actress and her husband, Frank Badu, have been based in the US for some months and had their first child together there. The baby being born in the US made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh