Actress Tracey Boakye has secured an American passport for her newborn son Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, flaunting it on her Instagram story

The beautiful actress and her husband, Frank Badu, have been in the States for months now, where they conceived their first child together

The baby being born in the US made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared pictures of her newborn son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, with an American passport on her Instagram story. The proud mother flaunted the blue booklet that granted her son access to the United States and the privileges that come with being a US citizen.

Tracey Boakye has been residing in the United States with her husband, Frank Badu, for several months. It was during this period that the couple welcomed their first child together.

The birth of their son in the United States made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli, which grants citizenship to anyone born within US territory.

The news of Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah's US citizenship has generated sweet reactions on social media, with many folks congratulating the actress. Some said obtaining an American passport for her son was one of the best gifts she could have given him.

Birth tourism, the practice of travelling to another country to give birth in order to secure citizenship for a child, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Some countries, including the United States, have become popular destinations for birth tourism due to their citizenship laws.

Tracey Boakye is not the first Ghanaian celebrity to give birth in the United States. Several other Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Osei and Joyce Blessing, have also given birth abroad.

