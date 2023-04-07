Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang and Accra Fm presenter Nana Romeo seem to be back on good terms after a heated interview they had in Accra

During the interview, the actress became defensive and refused to answer Nana Romeo's questions about why she was expelled from UCC

Nana Romeo's persistence in asking the questions and the actress's refusal to answer them led to an argument that drew reactions from viewers

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, also known as Ahuofe Patricia, and Accra Fm's presenter, Nana Romeo, are back smiling together after a heated exchange between them during an interview on Thursday, April 6.

Ahuofe Patricia shared a lovely photo of the two on her Instagram page on Friday, April 7th 2023. The move comes a day after an uncomfortable exchange between the two on live TV after Nana Romeo asked her what Ahuofe Patricia considered to be deeply personal questions.

Ahuofe Patri posted a photo of herself and Nana Romeo after their dramatic interview photo source: @priscilla_opoku_agyemang

One of such personal questions posed by Nana Romeo was whether the actress had been expelled from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The beautiful actress responded that she could not finish her first year in school but would not answer further questions about her tertiary days at UCC.

Nana Romeo did not end there but pressed ahead with his questions, asking if the rumours that she was expelled from the school were true.

This prompted Ahuofe Patricia to respond that it was not a big deal if she had truly been sacked from UCC.

She said that if she had wanted to highlight her time at UCC, she would have volunteered that information without anyone asking, adding that she wanted to focus on her life's positive and uplifting aspects.

Ghanaians who did not like the banter and drama at the radio station said Nana Romeo offended her and should not have proceeded with the questions.

However, a the new photo of Ahuofe Patricia and Nana Romea posing together with huge smiles on their faces is sure to convince angry fans that all is well between the two.

See Ahuofe Patricia's post about Nana Romeo below

Some fans reacted to Ahuofe Patri's post about Nana Romeo

senderrichprynce commented:

Chale you, guys should mingle errrr ... oh nice paaaa

jnrarchimedes57 commented:

Still ahoaf3 patri. You're fresh wati❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ahuofe Patri blushes as she talks about her relationship with actor Kalybos in an interview with Nana Romeo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ahuofe Patri expressed her unending love for Kalybos in a recent interview on Nana Romeo's show.

She stated that she loved him dearly and disclosed that he bought her an iPhone 14 Pro Max for her birthday. Ghanaians reacted to the video, urging Kalybos to ask for her hand in marriage.

