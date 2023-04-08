Yaw Dabo, in a video that surfaced from his recent trip to Germany, got Borussia Dortmund star man Jude Bellingham to advertise his academy, Dabo Soccer Academy

The actor, who is diminutive in size, put his phone camera in selfie mode and made a video with Jude as he mentioned the name of his academy

The elated Dabo thanked Jude, who patted him on the head, an action that got social media users laughing and pointing out that Dabo was far older than Jude

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo stirred funny reactions after he was spotted in a video with Borussia Dortmund's rising star, Jude Bellingham, promoting his soccer academy.

In the video, Dabo, who is known for his diminutive size, could be seen holding his phone camera in selfie mode as he made a video with Jude. The actor got the footballer to mention the name of his academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, which he runs in Ghana.

The elated Dabo thanked Jude for his support, and the young football sensation patted the actor on the head like a "small boy". An action that got social media users laughing and pointing out that Dabo was far older than Jude, although the Ghanaian looked little and young.

Aside from the humorous nature of the video, it also shed light on Dabo's academy and the work that the actor was doing to promote football in Ghana.

The academy, open to young boys from all walks of life, aims to provide talented kids with access to professional coaching and training facilities and opportunities to compete at a national and international level.

Dabo has, on other occasions, got high-profile personalities like Inaki Williams to endorse his academy.

Video of Yaw Dabo And Jude Bellingham Spark Reactions

Bernard wrote:

He’s older than you Jude

Bro Christian said:

Jude does not know Dabo can give birth to him lol

ishmealbanawin commented:

Hope you’re doing a great linkup for ur players, great job

Yaw Dabo Plays Soccer With Children Under 12 years In Germany And Dribbles Them Like A Pro

In a related story, Ghanaian actor and football team owner, Yaw Dabo, was spotted dribbling some white children in Germany.

The actor who wore a Dortmund team jersey was the only black person among them as he dribbled them without knowledge of his age.

Dabo's fans have reacted to the video and spoken about how he was manoeuvring his way through them with the ball as if he were a child.

