Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo set the internet ablaze after he shared a video of Inaki Williams struggling to pronounce the name of his football academy

The video was captured inside the camp of the Black Stars as they prepared to play their first game in the AFCON qualifiers

The video got many people laughing hard at Inaki Williams' video as they fill the comment section with laughing emojis

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the players' first game on Thursday, March 24, 2023, in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He met with some of the players as he recorded a video of them encouraging others to support his soccer academy.

Yaw Dabo meets Dede Ayew, Gideon Mensah and Inaki Williams at the Black Stars camp in Kumasi. Photo Source: @samuel_dabo

He met with Black Stars captain Dede Ayew who urged others to support the Kumawood actor's dream of being a successful club owner, He said:

Hi, this is Dede Ayew. Keep supporting Dabo Academy.

After he finished his statement, Yaw Dabo told his fans that since the current Black Stars Captain has endorsed his soccer academy, others should follow suit.

However, when it got to Inaki Williams' turn to send a message to others, he struggled to mention the name of Dabo's football club.

His fellow footballer, Gideon Mensah tried to save him as he popped up in the video.

The video got many people laughing hard as they flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

Watch the videos below.

Reactions as Inaki Williams tried to mention Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy in video

godfre_d remarked:

General William's dierrr line b3n nu nu? he say kakamotobi

s_o_n_of_faith stated:

Inaki se de3n wo ho?

official_youth_king_ said:

Come to Ghana u say no. Look at what u are saying.

bra_bozen commented:

Inaki part weak me..wo s3 d3n???

iambokity opined:

See the effort and promo Dabo is putting in. He is going everywhere and doing everything. When the time comes for him to reap, haters will come and say shid.

ayam_teamice commented:

Inaki se d3n woho? Dabo de3n

yrn_cashex said:

Inaaki paaa

Black Stars pay tribute to Christian Atsu during training

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu at their first training session in Kumasi.

The coach, technical team and players stood behind a banner with the words, "RIP Christian Atsu".

The gesture got many Ghanaians talking as they urged the team to win their first match against Angola and use that opportunity to pay a proper tribute to their late colleague.

