Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown popularly called Osebo The Zara Man, has revealed how his humble beginning shaped him into a responsible man.

The boutique owner disclosed that he is the eldest of six siblings, and he had to sacrifice and quit school at a younger age to work hard and support his father.

Speaking to Onua FM in Accra, he noted that his father received a meagre salary as a policeman, and he took up driving lessons to become a bus going to earn extra income for the family.

My father, a policeman, hails from Akomadan, and my mother is from Nkenkensu; we have been moving around due to my father's profession as a police officer. He had several transfers, which ended us in Suhum".

I am the eldest of six children, and this was difficult. I had to quit school early to support my family. I became a truck driver in 1991 to make this possible", he revealed.

Osebo' noted that his nickname was given to him by Apostle Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Kantanka.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave me my name Osebo; a sheep is always associated with meek and calmness, that is why they sometimes reference Jesus as a sheep; you know a lion is not meek, generally I am not a weakling or a soft person reason I was given the name Osebo", he revealed.

Osebo, The Zara Man, has a lot of celebrity clients, including Nigerian super Jim Ikye and other top Ghanaian celebrities.

