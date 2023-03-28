Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy has revealed the style personalities of Ghanaian businessmen, Osebo the Zara Man and Kwame Bediako

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, media personality Ms Nancy explained the difference between a fashionable man and a stylish man

The published author spoke about the similarities between the term fashion and style which is often used interchangeably

As Yves Saint Laurent rightly said, "style is eternal and fashion fades". Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar and Richard Brown a.k.a. Osebo the Zara Man are popular in Ghana for many things, including their looks.

These great personalities were nominated in the Most Stylish Male Celeb categories at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards.

Earlier in March 2023, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah and businessman Osebo the Zara Man won social media users' attention with their back-to-back outfits on social media.

The viral fashion 'beef' between these personalities ended abruptly when Ajagurah conceded defeat. Some social media users and bloggers have called for another fashion beef between Cheddar and the undefeated Osebo the Zara Man.

However, Ms Nancy, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh spoke about the style personalities of these individuals and why she loves their fashion sense.

Ms Nancy explained the five types of style personalities

Dress how you want to be addressed. Ghanaian media personality Ms Nancy highlights the kinds of style personalities there are. She shared a few thoughts:

I think that they both love attention. There are five different personality styles when it comes to looks.

We have the classic look which can often be seen in fine gentlemen. The classic look is usually the English look.

We have the romantic look. A guy that you see and you are thinking 'oh, my gush, this guy looks classy'. Such a person likes things that are silky and cling to his fine body. He likes to smell like a bouquet of flowers.

Then, we have the aesthetic, dramatic and the natural.

Ms Nancy comments on Osebo's looks

Fashionable people are those who follow fashion without any regard for whether the fashion suits them or not.

I see Osebo as a fashionista, not very stylish. He loves trends because he deals in clothing. He sees what's out there and he wants to wear it for people to see.

Ms Nancy talks about Cheddar's looks

Style is one's DNA. Style is the way a person expresses themselves through aesthetic decisions, including their choice of clothing, accessories, hairdo, and how they put together an ensemble.

For Cheddar, he implements classic styles with a touch of a wow factor. Cheddar looks like a gentleman all the time but you always realise there is an 'oh my God' factor.

Cheddar has a dramatic appeal. One is a stylish man and the other is a fashionista and that doesn’t mean one is superior to the other.

Ms Nancy explains the difference between style and fashion

The terms style and fashion are often used interchangeably. Style relates to the individual while fashion is more collective.

Fashion is trendy but style involves the way you dress and that is why Cheddar incorporates stuff like lions and all manner of animals in his looks.

Fashion changes quickly whereas style is everlasting. Someone who is stylish wears designer attire and pays close attention to the newest fashion trends.

Fashion trends may or may not be followed by someone who is stylish, but they always adhere to their own aesthetics. Personal style is more than just following trends; it's about creating a feeling of self.

Cheddar is a very stylish man and Osebo is a very fashionable man. In fact, I love the way Osebo is classy about his looks.

