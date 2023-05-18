Visually impaired Selasie Sikanku, a Unique FM journalist, has briefly discussed his personal life

In an interview, the media personality disclosed that he met his wife of seven years through a mutual friend

Netizens reacted to the interview video uploaded on Facebook by media personality Natalia Nana Ama Andoh

Visually impaired Unique FM journalist, Selasie Sikanku, has briefly opened up about how he met his wife through a mutual friend before exchanging vows with her seven years ago.

The father and husband said they communicated with the help of Assistive Technology.

Sikanku has never seen his wife

In an interview with media personality Natalia Nana Ama Andoh on ShoBiz TV, Sikanku confirmed that he's never seen his wife.

Visually impaired Unique FM journalist opens up about how he met his wife in a video. Photo credit: Natalia Nana Ama Andoh.

''I have never seen my wife, but I know what she looks like,'' he told Natalia Nana Ama Andoh.

Sikanku uses Assistive Technology and Seeing AI app

The sight-impaired journalist detailed his regular activities, such as how he distinguishes colours and deals with images.

''Assistive technology has gone far; an app called the Seeing AI. So, when you have the Seeing AI, when someone sends you a picture, you send it to the app, and it describes the image; it gives you a look or whatever you want to see in the picture. Formerly, it wasn't like that, but now things have [improved],'' he said.

The interview of Sikanku, shared on Facebook by Natalia Nana Ama Andoh, received reactions from netizens.

Watch Sikanku's interview below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments for your perusal.

Ernest Ekow Davies posted:

Selassie, my man.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye said:

Ma guy … superpower, Selasie Sikanku.

