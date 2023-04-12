Ghanaian businessman and chief executive officer of Analyze Group, Nana Kwame, celebrated his birthday with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club

During their celebration, which involved being bathed with water, sand and maltreated by friends, he was given a knock on his head from behind

The business mogul and member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club was bathed by his friends with cold water and showered with prayers

Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Analyze Group Nana Kwame celebrated his birthday with friends at the East Legon Executives Fitness Club members.

Members of the club performed their usual birthday tradition, which involves pouring of cold water on the celebrant and bathing him in the sand.

East Legon executive member Nana Kwame was sprayed with water on his birthday Photo source: @nkonkonsa

The ritual, which has been seen performed on business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, was performed on Nana Kwame, who turned 50 years. While performing the normal tradition, one of his friends came from behind to give him a knock on his head.

In the video posted by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa on Instagram on April 12th 2023, a few of Nana Kwame's friends lapped his head from behind and burst into laughter.

Netizens who chanced on the video shared their comments on the birthday celebration of the rich men and how fun it is to watch men show love and support towards each other.

Watch the video of East Legon Executives celebrating Nana Kwame below

Fans commented on businessman Nana Kwame's birthday celebration with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members

lazzybeats commented:

what is the sense of pouring water on someone on his birthday..? I don't see any sense in it..apuu

maamekwa commented

Very nice love to see this amongst men if it was my gender anka by now, come and seeena you’re blocking my view, ena stop pushing me like that

lazzybeats commented:

Africa's way of celebrating birthdays is very bad n not attractive... Wei twea

East Legon club members surprised Despite at the airport on his 6Oth birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club made a massive statement on Despite's birthday.

Friends and business associates of Despite met him at the airport with some "jama" to celebrate him. Osei Kwame Despite turned 60 years old on February 2, 2022, and was on his way to celebrate the day in his hometown.

