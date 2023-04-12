Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was spotted with his friends from the East Legon Executive Fitness Club

The group was invited to the launch and party of the newly built "Executive Bosses Club" and was seen having fun and being chatty at the event

Some fans reacted to the video with some comments talking about how frustrated they were about the several executive titles adopted by Ghanaian rich men

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was spotted with his friends and members of the East Legon Executives at the launch of a newly built club for men in his league.

Despite, who was spotted sitting with a friend on a comfortable couch and enjoying the background music at the club, arrived with his friends in a fleet of luxurious cars and caused a scene.

Osei Kwame Despite was invited to an exclusive party of a newly built executive club Photo source: @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Despite who is often invited to many programs never forgets to bring his friends along.

In a post on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media on April 11, 2023, he captioned the video of Despite and his friends having a great time at the new club, saying:

Executive Bosses club invites East Legon Executive Fitness Club to their exclusive party

See the video of Despite and his friends at Executive Bosses Club below:

Some fans reacted to the video of Despite and the East Legon executives at the Executive Bosses Club

gm_shoppingcenter commented:

Which one is the executive bosses club again, please? Kinda confusing ‍♀️

ghmelodies commented:

My fellow colleagues, sorry I couldn't make it this time. I will join you all next year. Stay safe.

kofi.pino commented:

Sika ne barima ampa !! Greatest motivational song ever

scorpion5336 commented:

Executive one means an unknown person or Non-Akan has infiltrated the old one, so they must quickly disburse the old one and reform the new Executive one:: These tribal bigots do not trust any other tribes to join them in anything: Do you know why? Because they are NOT genuine enough ✍✍

Despite arrived at COP Kofi Boakye's birthday celebration with Dr Ofori Sarpong and left the premises in luxurious cars

Meanwhile, in another publication by YEN.com.gh, Osei Kwame Despite graced the birthday celebration of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye and left with his friends in luxurious cars.

The Despite media CEO was seen exchanging pleasantries with the invited guests.

Source: YEN.com.gh