Basketmouth, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's Newday, discussed the difference between the Nigerian music industry and the Ghanaian one

The comedian said Ghanaians were more laid back and needed to be more intentional about promoting their music stars

Basketmouth said Nigerians were more aggressive when supporting their favourite stars, which is why Nigerian music thrives

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has spoken out about the difference between the Nigerian music industry and the Ghanaian one in a recent interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's Newday.

Basketmouth advising Ghanaians Photo Source: basketmouth

Source: Instagram

The popular comedian expressed his opinion that Ghanaians needed to be more intentional about promoting their music stars if they wanted to see them succeed on a global scale.

Basketmouth, who is a well-respected entertainer, highlighted that Nigerians were much more aggressive when it came to supporting their favourite artists. He cited this as the main reason Nigerian music has thrived over the years, both at home and abroad.

The comedian acknowledged that Ghanaians are more laid back when it comes to supporting their music stars but insisted that this needs to change if they want to see their artists make it big on the international stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana has a lot of great talent, but the problem is that they're not getting the support they need to succeed. Nigerians are more aggressive when it comes to promoting their own, and that's why our music is doing so well. He said.

The comedian also advised Ghanaian artists to be more proactive when it comes to promoting themselves and their music. He added that Ghanaians had resources that Nigeria did not have.

He stated that Ghana had better event centres and venues. According to him, Nigeria lacked in that area and advised Ghanaians to take advantage of it.

Ghanaians have developed a strong taste for Nigerian music and seem to prefer it to Ghanaian music. Ameyaw Debrah previously explained why this had become a phenomenon in Ghana.

Nigerian Comedian Basketmouth Speaks Twi Fluently With Right Accent, Ghanaians Applaud Him

In another story, a video of famous Nigerian comedian Basketmouth speaking Twi has got many Ghanaians commending him for speaking the language fluently and with the right accent.

While conveying his message across to all Ghanaians, one of his friends popped up in the video as he cheered him on.

The video has got many Ghanaians analysing how well he spoke the Twi language as they fish out mistakes in his statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh