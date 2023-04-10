Davido has hinted that the next Afro Nation music festival will not be held in Ghana but in Lagos, Nigeria

He made the comments on Hot 97 while promoting his latest album titled "Timeless"

David's claim has not been confirmed by the organisers of the international music festival but there are concerns Ghana's tourism would be the biggest loser if the event held in Accra in December every year is relocated

Popular Afrobeats superstar Davido has disclosed that the vibrant Nigerian city of Lagos would host the next Afro Nation music festival.

The Nigerian artiste dropped the hint when he spoke on Hot 97 in an interview to promote his latest “Timeless” album recently.

“Afro Nation is going to Lagos for the first time, so that’s gonna be fire,” Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, disclosed.

While there has not been an official announcement from the organisers of the big international music festival to confirm Davido’s comment, many feel Ghana's fun atmosphere in December of every year would be massively affected.

This is because the organisers, Live Nation, Event Horizon, Smade Entertainment, and Memories of Tomorrow, pull thousands of tourists from the US, UK and other parts of the world to Ghana for the Afro Nation.

CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, disclosed not long ago that other countries have been fighting to get Afro Nation brought to their cities, acknowledging the great benefits the international music festival brings to Ghana.

Afro Nation cancelled mid-show

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that during the last event held in Ghana in December 2022, the international music festival had to cancel Day 2 of its Ghana concert mid-show due to security concerns.

According to MCs of the show that day, many revellers who were at the entrance overwhelmed security such that there was a possible stampede raising security concerns.

Videos of why the event was cancelled circulated on social and showed how revellers were not pleased with the announcement.

Die-hare P-Square fan makes honest plea to perform favourite song

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a staunch fan of Nigerian music duo P Square went viral after he was captured chanting 'E No Easy' during their performance on the first day of the music festival, Afro Nation.

The young man, dressed in a black singlet and a pair of black trousers caught the attention of the cameras and ravers as he chanted continuously 'E No Easy'.

'E No Easy' is one of the all-time bangers of the Nigerian twins and from the video, one could tell that it was the favourite song of the viral young man.

After P Square heeded his request and performed the song, the young man's priceless reaction melted the hearts of many netizens.

