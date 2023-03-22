A video of famous Nigerian comedian Basketmouth speaking Twi has got many Ghanaians commending him for speaking the language fluently and with the right accent

While conveying his message across to all Ghanaians, one of his friends popped up in the video as he cheered him on

The video has got many Ghanaians analysing how well he spoke the Twi language as they fish out mistakes in his statement

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of award-winning Nigerian comedian Basketmouth speaking Asante Twi has caused a stir on social media.

Nigerian Comedian Basketmouth in photos. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In the video, he spoke the famous Ghanaian local language with so much flair and the right accent, which earned him praise from the motherland.

While recording, his friend popped up and stood behind him as he tried to distract him. His friend went on to cheer him on as he got his message across.

He was dressed in a black hoodie which he zipped to the top to create a v-shaped neckline. He paired it with a pair of trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the hilarious video below as Basketmouth speaks Twi.

Ghanaians react to video of Basketmouth speaking Twi

celebritystyle_boutique said:

He did so well

laura._adjoa commented:

He tried

reggierockstone711 stated:

A GREAT EARTHLING #thegoodguyd @basketmouth

nana_yaw_pawa_ii said:

adey speak tuiii

nuna_beauty_store stated:

He tried sha

beads.avenue commented:

Well done. You’ve tried paaaa.

obiba_kwaku_boateng opined:

300 Cedis and 500 cedis. Wow. I am sure after this show, Ghanaian comedians will start charging within that range

nanamintah_1 remarked:

The guy behind him, why is he like that?

scilla_kusutina said:

I dey speak tuiii

ynani17 commented:

He really tried but sounded like Efo

Clemento Suarez speaks French and former French ambassador to Ghana speaks Twi in video

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, was captured speaking Twi, and Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez, speaking Twi.

The French Diplomat spoke the Twi language with so much flair as she urged people to attend a comedy show.

The way she spoke Twi got many Ghanaians commending her in the video's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh