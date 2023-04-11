Ghanaian highlife legend Kojo Antwi has said he does not do his music for awards, and that is why he is not bothered about the Grammys and BET

He added that he had observed that Nigerian Afrobeat artistes have international collaborations with American artistes and that it was nice to see them excel

The legend added that his reason for doing music was because it was a message and a God-given talent

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian highlife artiste Kojo Antwi has said he does not make his music or sing because of awards. The highlife artiste who has remained consistent over the years and blessed Ghanaian homes with incredible and long-lasting songs said that his goal was to do the work assigned to him by God through his songs.

Highlife legend Kojo Antwi said he does not make music for awards Photo source: @kojoantwimusic

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Ghanaian radio presenter Abeiku Santana's ATUU show on UTV, the award-winning artiste said that he had witnessed some awards by Ghanaian artistes and Nigerian artistes, and he was always happy to see them.

However, he said he was not a fan or an admirer of awards. The "Medofo Pa" hitmaker said that each time he sang, he sang because God gave him the talent.

In the interview, which aired on April 10th, 2023, he told Abeiku Santana that the Nigerians had remained on top of the game and had been able to bag international collaborations, BET awards, and the famous Grammys awards, which he was proud of. The music legend, who has been spotted doing charitable deeds, added that he was not eyeing any such awards because he was focused on making good music alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch Kojo Antwi's interview with Abeiku Santana on ATUU below

Kojo Antwi pays visits IGP George Dampare

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kojo Antwi paid a courtesy call on the inspector general of police, George Akuffo Dampare. The musician was welcomed and given a tour of the facility. He later discussed some interesting topics with the IGP on how the police could work with musicians.

The highlife artiste and the IGP showed mutual respect and appreciation for each other for their achievements in their various fields.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh