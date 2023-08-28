Praye Tiatia Speaks As He Posts Photo Of Selly Galley Slaying In A Black Jumpsuit And Fashion Glasses
- Praye Tiatia shared a beautiful picture of his wife, Selly Galley, slaying in a black jumpsuit and fashion glasses as she posed on a staircase
- He gave praises to God for blessing them with twins after several years of marriage
- James Gardiner, Fameye and many others congratulated them on their bundles of joy
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Hiplife musician Praye Tiatia shared a beautiful picture of his wife, Selly Galley, to celebrate the birth of their twins.
Praye Tiatia celebrates as he and Selly Galley welcome twins
Praye Tiatia posted a beautiful picture of Selly Galley posing on a staircase and slaying in an all-black jumpsuit that accentuated her curves and revealed her baby bump.
Selly Galley paired her outfit with white sneakers and rectangular-shaped fashion glasses to add colour to her look.
Captioning the post, Mr Fiawoo thanked God and said He makes things beautiful in His time. He insinuated that they have twins by saying double blessings.
In his own time. Double blessings
Below is a beautiful photo of Selly Galley dazzling in her maternity photoshoot.
Ghanaians congratulate Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on having twins
Actor James Gardiner, rapper Fameye and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate them.
Others also showered blessings on Praye Tiatia for being by his wife's side despite being unable to conceive in their eight years of marriage.
msz_abby said:
You did very well for staying by your wife through it all. Such a wonderful MAN you are. May God bless you Mr. Fiawoo @prayetietia
nanayaw4rena stated:
U be real man
jamesgardinergh said:
Congratulations guys! ❤️
fameye_music said:
Blessings
sparowbronte stated:
This is the best picture on the internet there is absolutely nothing that God cannot do FYI✅✅
caroline_sika commented:
He makes every single thing beautiful congratulations to you both, and God bless your babies❤️❤️❤️❤️
mzz_natural_kukz stated:
Oh yes EXACTLY…. God of possibilities. Glory be to God.
Selly Galley drops more maternity photos
YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Selly Galley filled the internet with pictures showing her baby bump.
She dropped photos of her wearing a black mini dress and another wearing a red bodycon dress with a blazer.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh