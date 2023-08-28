Praye Tiatia shared a beautiful picture of his wife, Selly Galley, slaying in a black jumpsuit and fashion glasses as she posed on a staircase

He gave praises to God for blessing them with twins after several years of marriage

James Gardiner, Fameye and many others congratulated them on their bundles of joy

Hiplife musician Praye Tiatia shared a beautiful picture of his wife, Selly Galley, to celebrate the birth of their twins.

Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley dazzling in maternity photos. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Praye Tiatia celebrates as he and Selly Galley welcome twins

Praye Tiatia posted a beautiful picture of Selly Galley posing on a staircase and slaying in an all-black jumpsuit that accentuated her curves and revealed her baby bump.

Selly Galley paired her outfit with white sneakers and rectangular-shaped fashion glasses to add colour to her look.

Captioning the post, Mr Fiawoo thanked God and said He makes things beautiful in His time. He insinuated that they have twins by saying double blessings.

In his own time. Double blessings

Below is a beautiful photo of Selly Galley dazzling in her maternity photoshoot.

Ghanaians congratulate Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on having twins

Actor James Gardiner, rapper Fameye and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate them.

Others also showered blessings on Praye Tiatia for being by his wife's side despite being unable to conceive in their eight years of marriage.

msz_abby said:

You did very well for staying by your wife through it all. Such a wonderful MAN you are. May God bless you Mr. Fiawoo @prayetietia

nanayaw4rena stated:

U be real man

jamesgardinergh said:

Congratulations guys! ❤️

fameye_music said:

Blessings

sparowbronte stated:

This is the best picture on the internet there is absolutely nothing that God cannot do FYI✅✅

caroline_sika commented:

He makes every single thing beautiful congratulations to you both, and God bless your babies❤️❤️❤️❤️

mzz_natural_kukz stated:

Oh yes EXACTLY…. God of possibilities. Glory be to God.

Selly Galley drops more maternity photos

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Selly Galley filled the internet with pictures showing her baby bump.

She dropped photos of her wearing a black mini dress and another wearing a red bodycon dress with a blazer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh