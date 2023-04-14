Ghanaian Afropop artiste Kidi has posted a video of himself on social media after staying away for nearly two months

The award-winning artiste said that he had to take care of his health so he could bounce back to his musical journey

He added that he was concerned about "bad actors" who got his fans worried by spreading false information about his decision to take a break.

Ghanaian Afropop artiste Kidi has returned to social media to explain why he stayed away from music for nearly two months and cancelled his tours. The award-winning artiste said he decided to take care of his health so he could be back making good music and performing for his fans.

Kidi is back to doing music. Image credit: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

However, he added that he was aware of '"bad actors" who he said got his fans scared and worried by spreading falsehoods about his health even though they had no valid information about his condition.

Kidi added that he was back to his best and would make good music and perform for his fans, who had anticipated his return in the past weeks.

Kidi captioned his post saying:

I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me. Love, KiDi

Watch the video of Kidi after he stayed away from social media for two months

Richie denies rumours that Kidi staying away from social media and cancelling his tours due to stroke

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that news of KiDi cancelling his North American Tour on health grounds had sparked concern among his fans.

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador stated that rumours of KiDi being down with a stroke were false, adding that he had a personal phone call with the singer. Kidi's manager Richie Mensah had also come out earlier to debunk the rumours as news of KiDi's ill health spread like wildfire on social media, putting his fans in a worried state.

