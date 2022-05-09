Award-winning musician, KiDi has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

After the big win, he took to his official social media page to share his reaction saying, "Delay is not denial" for winning the award for the first time.

Fans, friends and well-wishers of the musician have taken to social media to congratulate the "Touch It" hitmaker

After failing to win the spot last year after a neck to neck context with Diana Hamilton, he responded to his defeat with the famous phrase, ‘I’ll be back’ and he certainly returned this year with a bang to win his first-ever Artiste of the Year Award.

VGMA 23 Artiste Of The Year Award, KiDi

Taking to social media to share his reactions in a series of tweets, the "Touch It" crooner shared a touching message on his social media page. He said,

Delay is not denial. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR. Thank you Ghana #VGMA23

KiDi beat his Lynx Entertainment Co-signee, Kuami Eugene, Gospel Musician Joe Mettle, Rapper Sarkodie, and "Second Sermon" crooner Black Sherif to grab the ultimate award for the night.

In another tweet, he shared a heartwarming message acknowledging his journey in the music industry thus far. He thanked his fans and urged them to keep supporting him. He said:

Those who know, know. We come from far. We don't talk about it a lot but we come from far. To God be the Glory Thank you for staying with me on this incredible journey. More to come so keep staying with me Golden Boy szn non-stop

Friends and fans celebrate KiDi for winning the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year Award

Earning the award for the first time has not only stirred emotional reactions from the musician, but also from friends and fans.

@Kojo_Cue: Congratulations bro @KiDiMusic great journey and well deserved. ❤❤❤❤

@darkovibes: Big congratulations my brother! You put your blood, sweat and tears into the sound and all! You deserve this and many more my chairman! ❤️

@thenanaaba: Congrats champ, @KiDiMusic. It was about time.

@missadesanya: Lord KiDi of the winner’s circle

@DJMENSAH1: Congratulations @KiDiMusic #VGMA23

@iamedem: Congratulations @KiDiMusic and all winners

@garyalsmith: The way I take this @KiDiMusic thing personal since last year sef. He will never know how he dey inspire many of us in unrelated fields. Bouncebackability. Consistency. Excellence. Hunger. #VGMA23

@EFYA_Nokturnal: Congratulations Kidi !!!

@kwadwosheldon: He deserves it!!! He worked hard.. He held a concert outside his comfort zone.. He released all the bangers!! congratulations Kidi!!

@malikofori: Kidi, our long awaited artiste of the year!!

@Adina_Thembi: Congratulations to KiDi and to all the other deserving winners!!!vim tings ✊

@julietbawuah: Ladies and Gentlemen, your ARTISTE OF THE YEAR -KIDI. “It’s in God’s hands”. #VGMA23

@rashthejourno: Kidi deserves this year's #VGMA artiste of the year award as he was very vibrant and instrumental these past months between 2021 and 2022. And also his album did well in 2021 which led to some of the songs being TikTok bangerz with people across Asia and America hitting on it.

@berlamundi: Me: Kidi won’t you tell us you’ll be back? @KiDiMusic: it’s in God’s hands #VGMAonTV3 #vgma23

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) show has been held. The two-day event was held on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

On the first day, Stonebwoy, Fameye, Wizkid, MOG Beatz, Kwaisey Pee, were among the award winners.

The second day saw Black Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, among others, winning.

Source: YEN.com.gh