A man sparked reactions on social media when he shared a video of a huge master bedroom in a mansion

Many netizens were impressed by the size of the room and confessed that it looked like a whole house

The video showed how the vast room had excellent lighting, couches, an ultramodern bathroom and a big bed

A TikToker with the handle @doksimon amazed many netizens when he shared a video of a larger-than-life master bedroom. He posted the video with the caption, "Primary or master bedroom of our new house tour".

The video showed a huge master bedroom in a house with excellent lighting, an ultramodern bathroom with high-end furnishings, couches, a television, a big bed and beautiful floor tiles.

The man was captured in the sixteen-second video, taking a brief tour across the expanse of the room. Two other men were in the room who appeared to be artisans hired to carry out renovation works in the room.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the oversized master bedroom

Several netizens were impressed by how huge the master bedroom looked and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Sammy King said:

This room is like my whole compound oo..... Jesus

Abu Bipoli commented:

Imagine waking up to go to the bathroom. I need Uber to do that.

F'otegbade1 asked:

How many months can it take you to complete the whole building from the foundation? Please, let me know

kaysspice remarked:

Owerri landlords will cry when they see this. See space! This is for two compounds

Nu70Done added:

This is the kind of stuff I like. Very spacious. My room will be bigger and better than this, but this is beautiful

