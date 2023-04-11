A man stunned many when he shared the inspiring story of how he left the UK after working as a security guard for 19 years to build over 200 homes in Africa

In an interview on YouTube, he explained that he was tired of living abroad and had decided to relocate to Africa

The man mentioned that he returned to Africa to build homes for his fellow country people in the diaspora who wanted to build houses back home

A man called Hajji Yassin Bakaluba inspired many people by sharing how he left the UK after working as a security guard for 19 years to build over 200 homes in his home country of Uganda.

Hajj Yassin speaking to YouTuber, Wode Maya about his real estate vision. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Source: Youtube

According to the man, he was tired of staying abroad and decided to relocate to Africa. In an interview, Hajji Yassin told renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya that when he returned to Uganda, he realised that many people who lived abroad wanted to build homes back home but were afraid to do so.

Thus, he decided to enter the real estate industry by building homes for his fellow Africans in the diaspora. According to him, he has built over 200 homes in the two years that he ventured into the real estate industry.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the man's inspirational story

Several netizens were impressed by what the young man had accomplished and took to the post's comment to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled some responses below.

Tonny Okello said:

I needed to hear this! I’m a Ugandan toiling in California for close to 18 years. His story has given me more determination to return home

Joseph Brown commented:

In his 19 years working as a security guard in the UK, this man learnt a big lesson: work ethic, discipline and determination!!

Filipino sa America vlog remarked:

You are a motivator after staying in the UK for 19 years, then returning to Africa and sharing your learning with your country. Congratulations

