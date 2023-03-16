News of KiDi cancelling his North American Tour on health grounds has sparked concern among his fans

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador has stated that rumours of KiDi down with stroke is false, adding that he had a personal phone call with the singer

Meanwhile, his manager Richie Mensah has also come out to debunk the rumours as news of KiDi's ill health spread like wildfire on social media

Speculations of Ghanaian singer, KiDi's health is on the rise after news broke that his North American Tour was cancelled on health grounds.

KiDi cancels North American Tour; news sparks speculations over his health. Photo Source: @KiDiMusic

Source: Twitter

However, according to entertainment journalist, Olele Salvador, reports of the singer down with a stroke are false.

He stated that he had had a phone conversation with KiDi and he debunked the rumours.

KiDi's team cancels North American Tour

Meanwhile, KiDi's team shared a statement cancelling his North American Tour due to health reasons.

KiDi's manager, Richie speaks

Meanwhile, KiDi's manager, Richie, has also come out to debunk the rumours that his artiste has a stroke.

