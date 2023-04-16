A video of a die-hard fan of Stonebwoy being on her knees during his performance at the 24th VGMA Xperience Concert has caused a stir online

A video of a devoted Stonebwoy fan kneeling during his performance at the 24th VGMA Xperience Concert has caused a frenzy on social media.

The concert was free and was held on April 15, 2023, at the Ho Sports Stadium with thousands of ravers thronging the venue.

Stonebwoy fan kneels during his performance at VGMA Xperience Concert.

In the trending video, the young lady was dressed in a pair of blue jeans with the front thigh section faded white. She wore jeans with a black short-sleeved T-shirt.

She wore a short brown wig with dark roots, and the curls combed out. She accessorised her look with a mini black bag that hung across her chest.

While on her knees, she made hand gestures and sang word for word as Stonebwoy performed on the giant stage.

Watch the videos below of a fervent fan of Stonebwoy kneeling during his performance at the 24thVGMA Xperience Concert.

Ghanaians react to video of Stonebwoy's fan on her knees during his performance

martin_flames:

Someone will say Bhim till Nana Addo uses afro comb

she_loves_stonebwoyb:

We don’t joke with our BHIM president

gaiseyeliz900:

Forever king bhim bhim bhim bhim ❣

sels_basics:

Eii her energy

aaronsarfo:

Mey3m mpo ashi me

yvonne.empress:

When the music hits u

phyllis_kimbi:

I’d have knelt down too for this jam I’m a Cameroonian n I really love this song

