Ghanaian Blogger Zionfelix’s Sister Ties The Knot In A Kente Gown Without Makeup; Netizens Express Shock
- Ghanaian bride Mabel and the sister of famous blogger Zionfelix, looked stunning in her kente dress for her traditional wedding
- Zionfelix has won the admiration of social media users with his classy look at his sister's wedding
- The father-of-two wore a long-sleeve kaftan and expensive designer shoes in the trending Instagram video
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a beautiful photo of his gorgeous sister, who walked down the aisle on April 15, 2023.
The wealthy journalist looked fashionable in a white two-piece kaftan for the traditional wedding.
Zionfelix wore a stylish white long-sleeve kaftan designed with gold adinkra accessories and buttons for the private event.
Ghanaian bride Mabel slays in a beaded kente outfit
The young bride looked gorgeous in a two-piece kente ensemble designed with rhinestones. She wore a frontal hairstyle and beautiful gold earrings to complete her bridal look.
Some social media users have commented on the trending photos;
kobby_pep
Is that your sister… cos .. let me keep quiet
lauraowusu1
This one na Flexible
pursuegreatness2022
Your sister is pretty she looks like a queen. She should have contested for Miss Malaika. A touch of makeup would have made her glow but this is all bful to watch too. Real beauty ❤️
greatsignal12
@zionfelixdotcom your sister yide3 she be fine rough
queeniedren
CONGRATULATIONS to your sister it is your little sister! Beautiful
_fremah_
Oh wow nice but on your big day like this no makeup
claudiajoy_danso
I don’t know why I’m laughing so hard eii Zion have you forgotten about Ghanaians?
nanahemaakonaduacheampong
Lil sister but some of u are already saving date eiii
sexypokua
Aso oh, she’s Mabel, that’s my friend. I like her
