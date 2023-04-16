Ghanaian bride Mabel and the sister of famous blogger Zionfelix, looked stunning in her kente dress for her traditional wedding

Zionfelix has won the admiration of social media users with his classy look at his sister's wedding

The father-of-two wore a long-sleeve kaftan and expensive designer shoes in the trending Instagram video

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a beautiful photo of his gorgeous sister, who walked down the aisle on April 15, 2023.

The wealthy journalist looked fashionable in a white two-piece kaftan for the traditional wedding.

Zionfelix wore a stylish white long-sleeve kaftan designed with gold adinkra accessories and buttons for the private event.

Ghanaian bride Mabel slays in a beaded kente outfit

The young bride looked gorgeous in a two-piece kente ensemble designed with rhinestones. She wore a frontal hairstyle and beautiful gold earrings to complete her bridal look.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos;

kobby_pep

Is that your sister… cos .. let me keep quiet

lauraowusu1

This one na Flexible

pursuegreatness2022

Your sister is pretty she looks like a queen. She should have contested for Miss Malaika. A touch of makeup would have made her glow but this is all bful to watch too. Real beauty ❤️

greatsignal12

@zionfelixdotcom your sister yide3 she be fine rough

queeniedren

CONGRATULATIONS to your sister it is your little sister! Beautiful

_fremah_

Oh wow nice but on your big day like this no makeup

claudiajoy_danso

I don’t know why I’m laughing so hard eii Zion have you forgotten about Ghanaians?

nanahemaakonaduacheampong

Lil sister but some of u are already saving date eiii

sexypokua

Aso oh, she’s Mabel, that’s my friend. I like her

