Ghanaian rapper Medikal said he could not get a feature from his wife, Fella Makafui, because she was yet to release an album of her own

He said Fella's record label had not permitted the feature because of her priorities, even though they were trying to figure a way around it

He added that he and his wife had their fans at heart and were aware that issues concerning them as a celebrity couple also mattered to their fans

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that he finds getting a feature from his wife, Fella Makafui, difficult because her record label would not permit it.

The award-winning rapper said Fella, an actress and business owner, had been signed to a record label, which was currently prioritising new projects for her.

Medikal said the projects could not be interrupted by a feature or other music-related projects.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse on April 19th, 2023, Medikal said he and his wife were still finding a way to come up with another banger for their fans who had been appreciative of their music.

The "Too Risky" hitmaker, who had earlier released the "Omo Ada" hit with Fella, said that as a celebrity couple, he was aware that his fans were interested in their issues.

Fella and I want to release a song together, but she has this record label that is stressing her to release an album, but we are working hard to make one together, Medikal said

