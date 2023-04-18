Musician Kuami Eugene has weighed in on the numerous celebrity lookalikes that have popped up on social media in recent times

The musician said he initially did not have a problem with it but it is becoming an issue since these celebrity lookalikes have started performing the songs of the artistes

Eugene added that he was scared for the young men, stating that in Fadama, where he comes from, there are folks willing to harm people that impersonate him

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared his thoughts on the trend of celebrity lookalikes that have been popping up on social media.

In a recent interview with , the musician revealed that he initially had no problem with the trend but has now grown concerned over the way the lookalikes are exploiting their hype.

According to Eugene, it becomes an issue when these celebrity lookalikes start performing the songs of artistes.

"It's okay to look like someone but it's not okay to start performing their songs," he said.

The musician added that this could lead to confusion among fans, who may not be able to distinguish between the real artiste and the impersonator.

Eugene also expressed his fear for these young men, stating that in Fadama, where he comes from, there are folks willing to harm people that impersonate him. He mentioned that he has had people approach him, expressing their desire to harm peeps that claim to be his lookalike.

The trend of celebrity lookalikes has been growing in recent times, with many social media users posting pictures and videos of themselves impersonating famous personalities. While some see it as harmless fun, others have raised concerns about the potential risks involved.

